More regional wet weather on the way

More regional wet weather on the way

Medford, Ore. — Rain, rain, and it’s here to stay. For the next few days, anyway. The region is feeling the fall weather – meaning cooler conditions and wet weather.

It’s also bringing on some weather advisories. Including a Winter Weather Advisory and a High Surf Advisory for coastal cities. The advisory was sparked by strong winds. The National Weather Service in Medford is asking people to take it seriously, as swells can become dangerous very quickly.

“If you’re far enough inland, say like – right along the water, you think you’re safe. You get these waves where occasionally you can’t get in and next thing you know, you get swept out,” said meteorologist Mike Petrucelli, NWS Medford.

The advisory expires this evening. However, NWS Medford is advising coastal residents to be mindful over the next few days, as weather may cause the advisory to renew.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

