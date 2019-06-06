Remains found in Phoenix home that of Dennis Day, family members say

This story has been updated to include a statement from Oregon State Police.
PHOENIX, Ore. – Last summer, former Disney Mouseketeer and actor Dennis Day disappeared without a trace.
The 76-year-old Phoenix resident was reportedly last seen walking down his driveway in July 2018 saying he was leaving for a few days to visit friends.
His car also went missing, but it later turned up along the Oregon Coast with two people inside who Day apparently didn’t know.
In April 2019, police said a body was discovered on the property where Day had been living. The remains had been on there for quite some time, according to investigators.
Following the discovery, Oregon State Police said they were working with a Portland forensic lab to extract DNA from the bones of the body. It was a process that was expected to take months.
On June 6, Day’s family members confirmed the remains found were indeed that of their “beloved brother and uncle.” They released the following statement on Facebook:
“Our family would like to take this time to share with you that the remains found in Dennis and Ernie’s home have been officially identified as our beloved Brother and Uncle, Dennis Day. The cause of death is under investigation by the Oregon State Police so we will not be making any comments or answering any questions at this time. We are truly thankful to all of you for your love and support. Please keep Ernie in your prayers during this extremely difficult time. Our family is truly thankful to the Oregon State Police for helping to bring closure to our family so that we can finally lay Dennis to rest. We love you Brother & Uncle Dennis!”
At one point, police said they were treating the case as “suspicious” and as a possible homicide.
OSP issued the following statement after family members went public with their news:
“The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office identified the body found in the residence listed in previous release by investigation, evidence, and other information as that of missing person, Dennis Day. Despite their efforts, investigators were unable to utilize dental records or DNA due to the condition of the remains. The investigation remains ongoing by the Oregon State Police.”