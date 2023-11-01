Rep. Christine Goodwin announces nomination for Oregon State Senate

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 1, 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – State Representative Christine Goodwin (R-Canyonville) announced her decision to run for the Republican nomination for the Oregon State Senate Wednesday.

Oregon Senate District 2 is comprised of communities in Josephine, Southern Douglas, and Northern Jackson Counties.

“I am running for Senate to continue my fight to protect Southern Oregon values,” Rep. Goodwin said.

According to a press release, Rep. Goodwin has been a School Board Chairman, Urban Renewal Board member, Parks Advisory Board member, Douglas County Planning Commission member, and a Douglas County Commissioner.  She served as State Representative for House District 2 before being elected to represent House District 4 in 2022.

The primary election will be held on May 21, 2024.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content