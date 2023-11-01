Rep. Christine Goodwin announces nomination for Oregon State Senate

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – State Representative Christine Goodwin (R-Canyonville) announced her decision to run for the Republican nomination for the Oregon State Senate Wednesday.

Oregon Senate District 2 is comprised of communities in Josephine, Southern Douglas, and Northern Jackson Counties.

“I am running for Senate to continue my fight to protect Southern Oregon values,” Rep. Goodwin said.

According to a press release, Rep. Goodwin has been a School Board Chairman, Urban Renewal Board member, Parks Advisory Board member, Douglas County Planning Commission member, and a Douglas County Commissioner. She served as State Representative for House District 2 before being elected to represent House District 4 in 2022.

The primary election will be held on May 21, 2024.

