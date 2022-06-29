Rep. Kim Wallan hosts fire forum

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Leaders at the state level are hosting a fire preparedness forum this week.

Representative Kim Wallan will lead it, this Thursday, at the Jackson County Library.

It’ll feature presentations from the Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, and local emergency management officials.

Wallan says it will give people the opportunity to learn how local agencies are working together this fire season.

“One of the things about all of our fire and smoke is that we feel kind of helpless and hopeless about it and the people who are managing those forests are in a position to do things and they are making changes and making policy decisions,” said Rep. Wallan.

The forum starts at 630, in the large meeting room, at the library.