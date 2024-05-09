Rep. Marsh encouraged by funding towards housing, drug treatment

ASHLAND, Ore. – A number of cities in Jackson County are getting infrastructure funding to support new housing developments.

The City of Phoenix is getting over $1.5 million for sewer and storm water facilities and Talent is getting $300,000 for similar infrastructure.

Medford is getting just under $1 million in funding for a regional storm water facility to support the new Spirit Housing Development for wildfire survivors.

Ashland Representative Pam Marsh was one of the legislators that helped secure that funding.

She believes it will go a long way toward helping address the housing crisis locally.

“Medford, Talent and Phoenix all got money that will go toward water infrastructure that services homes that are going to be developed nearby,” Marsh said, “that helps us on a couple of different fronts. First, it solves some of our infrastructure issues, and secondly, it’s really essential to help us build housing and we know how much we need that.”

Marsh said there are still a lot of issues with housing that she hopes to address in the next legislative session.

That includes providing more housing for local seniors.

Marsh is also pleased with the funding going to addiction and drug treatment through Governor Kotek’s bills.

“We were able to get $1.5 million to the Addictions Recovery Center,” Marsh said, “they’re going to spend $500,000 of that to expand their sobering services which are really an essential cog in our ability to respond to people who are struggling with substance use.”

ARC will use the other million dollars from the legislature for its withdrawal management expansion project.

Marsh also advocated for jail medication for opioid disorders and said the state will provide $10 million to fund that program.

Watch the full interview with Rep. Pam Marsh below.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.