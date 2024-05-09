Grants Pass 28th annual Mother’s Day Powwow canceled

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Grants Pass 28th annual Mother’s Day Powwow on Saturday and Sunday has been canceled.

It’s an event that draws people from all over the West Coast to celebrate and learn about different Native American cultures, music, stories and more.

Last year the event, usually held at Riverside Park in Grants Pass, had a big turnout.

It is not known why the event has been canceled or if it will be rescheduled.

NBC5 News reached out to the organizers of the event but did not hear back.

