Rep. Pam Marsh hosting ‘Ready for Fire 2022’ forum

ASHLAND, Ore. – Oregon State Representative Pam Marsh (D-Southern Jackson County) will host a gathering of fire management leaders to share how they’re preparing for the 2022 wildfire season.

“We need to know what these agencies are doing to keep us safe as another fire season hits us in the midst of an historic drought,” said Rep. Marsh.

The online forum will cover a variety of subjects including emergency notifications, evacuation preparations, firefighting personnel and equipment, and coordination between different agencies.

“At a recent Town Hall held in Phoenix, several of my constituents raised questions about the status of preparations for the upcoming fire season — and this concern reaches across the region,” said Marsh. “This event will help us all to understand how agencies are strategizing, and how new funding streams are being utilized to guard against catastrophic wildfire.”

The virtual discussion will be held on Monday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. The link to attend online is bit.ly/3ag1Bjd. The meeting link may also be accessed at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/marsh.