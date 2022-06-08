Local school bus monitor charged with sexually abusing a minor

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A local school bus monitor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Jimmy Dean Gairson of Shady Cove was taken into custody last Friday for sex abuse charges and is now behind bars at the Jackson County Jail.

At the time of his arrest, Gairson was employed by First Student as a school bus monitor for the Central Point School District. He was not directly employed by the district.

Investigators said the charges are unrelated to his position as a bus monitor and there are no indications he victimized children as a result of his employment with First Student. However, detectives believe Gairson had access to numerous other unidentified children he knew.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the JCSO at 541-774-8333. Refer to case number 22-2263.