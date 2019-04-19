Repairs underway at Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS, France (NBC) – While the church itself suffered severe damage in a fire on April 15, priceless art inside Notre Dame Cathedral suffered no major damage and has been rescued safely from the charred building.
That’s according to France’s culture minister who confirmed the artworks have been taken to a new location for their protection.
He added that they are in almost-normal condition, calling it “excellent news” for the “integrity of all the artworks.”
Friday workers could be seen inside the cathedral starting reconstruction work, with cranes delivering scaffolding materials.
A representative from the Center for Research at the French Museums told reporters that no fire, soot, or water reached inside cathedral walls.
Instead, the fire Monday was concentrated on the cathedral’s roof which destroyed its famous spire. The vaulted ceiling is said to still be in “an emergency situation.”
Officials will have to carefully remove the debris weighing it down, cover it against the elements and dismantle the scaffolding that had topped the cathedral when it caught fire.