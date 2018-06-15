Home
Report: Portland tops list for MLB expansion

PORTLAND, Ore. – The City of Portland is reportedly a top contender for a Major League Baseball expansion team. This is according to longtime baseball reporter Jayson Stark.

KGW cites an article by Stark about MLB expansion for The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website. In the article, Stark pegged Portland as the most likely candidate for MLB expansion among seven other cities.

Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred has mentioned he’s interested in Portland in the past. Stark commented the city seems to be the most organized of all those under consideration.

