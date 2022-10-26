Report says falling live Douglas Fir killed firefighter Logan Taylor

SOUTHERN OREGON, —It’s been just over two months since the death of ODF-contracted firefighter, Logan Taylor.

The preliminary investigation is in, and we’ve learned that no one is at fault. ODF tells us there are still active ongoing parts in this investigation. However, the preliminary report is complete, revealing the tree falling on Taylor was unavoidable.

25-year-old Talent man, Logan Taylor died on August 18th at the Rum Creek Fire North of Galice, according to ODF.

It said at the time, that a tree fell on Taylor, a contracted firefighter while he was battling the fire. ODF tells us the tree that fell on Taylor was a Green live Douglas Fir, around 160 feet tall and 39 inches in diameter.

“Investigators found that it was actually a green tree inside the perimeter that did fall and stuck him, it had been inside the perimeter but there wasn’t anything being done to it, it just naturally fell and it was a horrible accident,” said Natalie Weber, ODF SW District.

Hundreds gathered to honor the fallen firefighter at Harry and David Field following the tragedy.

Tree strikes like this are one of the most dangerous aspects of wildland firefighting. The Pacific Northwest Wildfire Coordinating Group says there were 17 fatal incidents just last year.

ODF tells us there is still a final report pending. It’s unknown when that will be released.