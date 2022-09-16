Reported threat triggers temporary lockdown at South Medford High School

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford high school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Friday afternoon.

The Medford School District said on September 16, there was a reported threat of unknown nature targeting South Medford High School.

Out of an abundance of caution, MSD said students were secured through lockdown procedures within minutes.

According to the district, the Medford Police Department responded and officers eventually determined it was a false alarm and there was no actual threat.

After sweeping the school to confirm there wasn’t a threat, police have the district the all-clear, and class resumed shortly thereafter.