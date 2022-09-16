All evacuation notices lifted around Rum Creek Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – All evacuation notices around a wildfire in Josephine County were dropped Friday.

The lightning-sparked Rum Creek Fire was first reported near the community of Galice on August 17. It went on to trigger Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notifications in the area.

Eventually, favorable weather conditions helped firefighters get the upper hand against the Rum Creek Fire, but not before it destroyed two homes and six other structures.

As of September 16, the Rum Creek Fire covered 21,347 acres and was 83% contained. All evacuation notifications have been lifted, but there were still road closures in effect due to fire repair work by heavy equipment.

For the latest closure areas, visit https://www.facebook.com/rumcreekfire2022.

The Bureau of Land Management said the fire should be contained by Monday, October 31, 2022.