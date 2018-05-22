Reports: Meghan Markle’s nephew caught with knife in London club

KINGSTON-UPON-THAMES, England (RTV/NBCNC) – There’s no confirmation from police, but British media are reporting that Meghan Markle’s nephew got off with a warning after he brought a knife into a club near London.
Britain’s Sky News and Sun Newspaper reported that Tyler Dooley [reportedly from Grants Pass, Oregon] took a knife to a club in Kingston-on-Thames as he celebrated Saturday’s royal wedding.
It reportedly happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Dooley had not been invited to the wedding but had traveled to England from the U.S.
He is the 25-year-old son of Meghan’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.
Police confirmed that they had been called to the club after a man “openly declared he had a knife as he attempted to enter.”
British police don’t name suspects who haven’t been charged. But they confirmed that the man with a knife and another man—both visitors to England—were let go after a warning.
NBC News has not independently confirmed that Dooley was one of those involved.
NBC5 News added a detail to the originally published story identifying Dooley as a reported resident of Grants Pass, Oregon.