North Korea summit in jeopardy?

(NBC News) – After weeks of good signs, the highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong-un and President Trump is on life support.
The summit is supposed to happen in three weeks and the president is not canceling it, but he’s sounding less optimistic than before.
“There is a very substantial chance that it won’t work out and that’s okay, that doesn’t mean it won’t work out over a period of time,” said President Trump.
President Trump hosted South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in hopes of salvaging that historic meeting with North Korea.
The president, at times, seemed to speak directly to the North Korean leader.
“He will be extremely happy if something works out. If it doesn’t work out, he can’t be happy,” said President Trump.
