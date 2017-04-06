Washington, D.C. – Senate Republicans have triggered the so-called “nuclear option” to clear the way for the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.
NBC News reports the rule change will allow the nomination to pass through the Senate with a simple majority instead of a 60-vote threshold.
A final confirmation vote is expected Friday.
Republicans moved to change the rules after Senate Democrats blocked Gorsuch’s nomination.
In 2013, Democrats used the nuclear option on lower court and cabinet nominees, but they left the filibuster option in place for Supreme Court nominees.
