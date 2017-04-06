Idaho teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools

Boise, Idaho (KTVB) — How many of people remember getting a college acceptance letter?
Chances are you probably felt proud, especially if it was your first choice.
Now imagine what it would be like to receive acceptance letters from eight prestigious institutions. For example: The entire Ivy League.
A senior at Capital High School in Boise doesn’t have to imagine–it really happened.
Just five days ago, Ivan Vazquez found he got into all eight of the Ivy League schools.
He says it’s still sinking in — but he says that was one of the best days of his life. “Like in the 9th grade I’d see these articles like oh New Jersey Teen or New York Teen got into all 8 Ivy leagues and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ Like they must have cured cancer or something.”
And now, it’s an Idaho teen accepted to all eight Ivy League institutions.
Ivan said, “I applied early to Harvard and I got in and it was one of the best days of my life. I just could not believe it”
Harvard was just the first of many.
“Like, I got Yale, and then I got Princeton and as I was just opening them I was like there’s no way… this can’t happen. Not all of them. No one does that.”
The Ivy Leagues first came onto Ivan’s radar in elementary school. He heard about Harvard and when he asked his parents about it they told him it was the best school. Then, in sixth grade, his older brother got in to Brown University.
“It was like a world away but then after my brother got in I was like you know, I can actually do this if I work towards it,” Ivan said.
Feeling inspired and a little bit competitive with his brother–Ivan says that’s when he started dreaming of an Ivy League education. At first he was set on Harvard, but after some research over the summer, he decided an education from any of these schools would be amazing.
“You can’t go wrong with any of them.so I just decided I’m going to take my chances, see what I can get and just hope for the best.”
And he got the best–while there was hope, it still took a lot of hard work and dedication.
Ivan said, “So I play varsity soccer and golf for the school, and in addition to that I help lead our school’s writing center, our youth government program and I also do science Olympiad and mock trial.”
While the reality of his 8 Ivy acceptances is still sinking in, Ivan has some advice for others who will filling out those college applications. He said, “Just believe in yourself, you can do it. Just get involved in your school. colleges love to see that you’re getting involved, no matter in what way, as long as you push yourself and just do what you love.”