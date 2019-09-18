Reselling free Macklemore tickets gets mixed reaction from community

MEDFORD, Ore.— UPDATE: Some of the free tickets given away for the Macklemore concert coming to the Rogue Valley in October are now being sold online.
It’s drawn a mixed reaction from locals but in Oregon, it’s perfectly legal. Scalping or reselling is not legal in every state though and it can even depend on what city you are living in. About 15 states ban it in some way or another.
For Oregon, there are no laws against it – both on the grounds of the event or online. However, Portland has a law banning scalping from any city-owned facility. California, on the other hand, is a state with a ban on any scalping in front of an event but online reselling is still legal.
People are also divided on it. NBC5 News asked what people think of the scalping and some say it’s legal and basic free-market capitalism. But others say it’s unfair to many people who waited in line for the fun, free promotion by U.S. Cellular and didn’t get them.
NBC5 News reached out to one of the people selling Macklemore tickets on Craigslist. They said they ended up getting extra tickets by accident and decided to sell them. The post has since been flagged for removal.
As a reminder, if you are buying tickets from an unofficial source make sure you verify that it is a legitimate ticket before buying and check with the venue on what ticket agency they are working with.
