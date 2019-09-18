Home
GP student’s dream comes true thanks to Dutch Bros.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A barista is a popular job for young people living in the Rogue Valley, but it’s one Grants Pass student’s dream to be a “bro-ista” at Dutch Bros.

Bridget Odell is a student at Jerome Prairie’s Transition Center, a school that focuses on post-graduation life for students with special needs. Odell’s dream is to work at Dutch Bros.

Monday, that dream came true! She got to work at the coffee house on 6th Street in downtown Grants Pass for a day. The staff showed her how to make drinks and use the cash register, and she got an employee’s only t-shirt.

She said making the drinks was fun but interacting with the customers was even better.

“Saying hi to everyone and giving them high fives, especially my classmates,” Odell said,” cause that was really inspiring to me. I was a little nervous at first, but once I warmed up to it became really fun,” she said.

The Transition Center said everyone was in high spirits, to say the least. Bridget said there’s a lot of jobs out there to choose from out there and that she will definitely keep Dutch Bros. in mind.

