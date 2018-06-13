Residents ask commissioners to drop lawsuit with LUBA

Josephine County, Ore. – At tonight’s budget meeting, Josephine County commissioners addressed public comment about a decision in the lawsuit with the state Land Use Board of Appeals, or LUBA.
The suit was brought after Josephine County passed an ordinance to regulate marijuana grows. LUBA ruled the county had failed to notify residents appropriately.
At tonight’s meeting, residents asked commissioners to drop the lawsuit completely. But, commissioners say they have no plans to do so anytime soon.
“It’s a lawsuit, and they have to run their course. Lawsuits are done everyday and we filed one,” County Commissioner, Dan DeYoung said.
At this point, county commissioners have no specific plans on how to proceed, but say they will meet soon to figure out how to move forward.
