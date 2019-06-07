Threat of explosive chemicals forces residents in Eagle Point to evacuate

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police say a man with potentially hazardous or explosive chemicals has barricaded himself inside a residence on the 700 block of Sarah Park Circle in Eagle Point. Through much of the evening, those living nearby have either been unable to return to their homes or, in some cases, leave. Several agencies are on scene – including SWAT, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Point Police and K-9 detection units. At this time, police say the man has not left the residence.
Those who can’t return home are asked by law enforcement to go to one of two temporary evacuation centers, Outback Gym or Eagle Point Bible Church at 27 South Shasta Avenue.
