Restrictions at COVID-19 epicenter begin to ease

WUHAN, China (NBC) – The government of Hubei Province, where the coronavirus outbreak started, began lifting restrictions that confined millions of people to their homes.
Hundreds of people Thursday arrived from Hubei at a Beijing train station to board buses that would disperse throughout the capital.
China is allowing people who were under lockdown in Hubei to leave the province.
Beijing authorities are accepting about 800 people a day from Hubei if they have residency in the capital.
Residents were out strolling in a Wuhan park as the number of locally transmitted cases of the virus remained at zero.
The lockdown there will be lifted on April 8.
Quarantine and screening measures in other major cities continue to prevent a new wave of infections from imported cases.