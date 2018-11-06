Retired MPD K9 passes away

MEDFORD, Ore. – A dog that served as a drug-detection K9 for the Medford Police Department passed away last week.
K9 Kilo was trained to sniff out several different types of narcotics. She joined MPD in 2010, but her career was cut short in 2014 after it was discovered she suffered from spondylosis, a degenerative condition affecting the spine.
Kilo spent her retirement in the care of her handler, Officer Rob Havice.
“Kilo was an amazing partner and she was responsible for some very large drug seizures,” MPD wrote. “We will miss you Kilo, thank you for all of your hard work and all the love you gave to our community.”