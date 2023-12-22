Revamped Skyliner Express opens at Mt Bachelor

BEND, Ore. – Mount Bachelor is celebrating the opening of a new lift.

The revamped Skyliner Express is welcoming skiers and snowboarders this new lift can now fit up to six people per chair instead of four. Mount Bachelor began removing the old Skyliner from 1989 over the summer to make way for this new one.

The work involves constructing two terminals, 15 lift towers, and putting 101 new chairs in place.

Meanwhile, in our region, we’re still waiting on snow to kick off ski and snowboard season at Mt. Ashland Mt. Shasta. Hopefully that’ll happen for us soon.

