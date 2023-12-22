Climate Protection Program ruled invalid

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled a state program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel companies is invalid.

The Oregon Court of Appeals says the Oregon Department of Environmental qualities Climate Protection Program failed to comply with disclosure requirements when adopting rules under the federal Clean Air Act.

The climate protection program creates limits on greenhouse gas emissions from oil and natural gas companies with the goal of reducing emissions by 90% by 2050.

Fossil fuel companies in Oregon sued the program last year, arguing the agency exceeded its authority.

The DEQ says the decision is limited to an administrative error and is not effective immediately.

