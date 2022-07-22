Riddle man arrested for murder in connection with missing girl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.– A Riddle man was arrested by Douglas County Sheriffs in connection with the murder of Kendra Hanks, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps was taken to the Douglas County Jail for first degree murder and resisting arrest.

They said Phelps became a person of interest during their investigation into Hanks’ disappearance.

Hanks went missing on July 7th. She was last seen walking along highway 42, on her way home from her job.

A week later, the Sheriff’s Office said they found a body in Cow Creek, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the body is Hanks.

They said the body was examined and the death was ruled a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are withholding additional information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

NBC5 reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, they declined an interview.

Hanks’ family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs.

