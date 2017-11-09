Rider fights back against horseback DUI charge

While DUI’s are not an unusual offense to law enforcement, this case was.
A deputy spotted Donna Byrne apparently weaving after getting a call about a horse and rider on a busy road. The deputy stopped Byrne and gave her a field sobriety check. The deputy eventually arrested Byrne and took her horse into custody.
Byrne claims she was not drunk when she was stopped.
“They said I was slumped over in the saddle,” said Byrne. “I was scratching my leg.”
Attorney Craig Whisenhunt, now representing Byrne, believes the state might have a problem with this case. He says generally the DUI statute refers to a person operating a device, such as a car or a truck.
“Whatever this is, it isn’t a DUI,” said Whisenhunt. “By law, a horse rider on the side of the road is to be treated as a pedestrian and a pedestrian can’t readily be DUI. ”
