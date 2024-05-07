Road repairs on Page Mountain Road expected to cause one hour delays

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Drivers along Page Mountain Road also known as FSR 4800 can expect delays beginning May 13 as crews start road work.

According to the Rogue River-River Siskiyou National Forest, the repairs will include culvert replacements, deep patch repairs and crews will also be installing a retaining wall.

“These road failures are a result of the 2020 Slater Fire and it shows some of the challenges that we face after large fires,” said Wild Rivers District Ranger Scott Blower. “I’m excited to see this important maintenance work happen, and it gets us closer to reopening Page Mountain Snopark, which we hope to have open for winter recreation in 24-25.”

Drivers on Page Mountain Road should be prepared for delays lasting up to one hour.

The Coos Bay-based contractor, Johnson Rock, Inc. has until October 1, 2024 to finish the repairs.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.