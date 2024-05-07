Center for NonProfit Legal Services celebrates pro bono award winner

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Center for NonProfit Legal Services in Medford honored the recipient of their annual William V. Deatherage Pro Bono Award with a founder’s breakfast Tuesday.

The event took place at the Collier Creative Center in Medford, where the organization’s founders, community stakeholders, and Southern Oregon attorneys gathered to celebrate the winner, Daniel C. Thorndike.

The prestigious WVD award highlights a member of the Southern Oregon Bar and their commitment to justice and equity.

For years, Thorndike has provided pro bono legal services to the Rogue Valley Farm to School in Ashland, an organization that advocates for local agriculture. Thorndike received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Washington in 1980, and currently serves as general counsel for his family business, Medford Fabrication CSC Inc.

Thorndike also has an extensive history of serving his community. He’s served as a board member and often president of several local organizations, including: the Britt Music Festival, the Oregon Water Resource Commission, the SOU Foundation Board, and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival Board. Thorndike says he usually keeps a low profile, and was surprised to learn he was this year’s winner.

“It’s really nice to get the recognition, especially from a place like the Center for NonProfit Legal Services… which itself, does so much good work,” Thorndike said.

Friends and colleagues describe Thorndike as a humble and hardworking man, dedicated to service.

