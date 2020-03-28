Home
Rogue Credit Union helping members amid coronavirus pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, Rogue Credit Union is helping its members during this time of financial struggle.

CEO and President Gene Pelham says they have decided to suspend, reverse, and reduce fees for members.

He says Rogue Credit realizes many people are facing financial hardships now, but we’re all in this together.

“We have a very healthy rainy day fund and it is a time that it’s raining… and fortunately with our board’s support we’re here to make sure we use that rainy day fund to help folks make it through this,” he said.

Pelham says they have eliminated the 1 dollar fee for using a non-rogue or co-op ATM, waived early withdrawal penalty on certificates, and waived pay by phone fees.

Members can also call for a refund of non-sufficient fund fees and late fees on loans. Other services include loan payment skips and mortgage loan payment deferments up to 90 days.

For more information on the changes call 800.856.7328 or chat online at roguecu.org or through Rogue Credit Union’s mobile App.

  • Mondays-Fridays 7AM-7PM
  • Saturdays 8AM-5PM

