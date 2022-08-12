Rogue Eagles air show returning to Eagle Point Aug. 20

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The annual Rogue Eagles air show is back in Eagle Point this year.

After a three year hiatus, the Rogue Eagles club is hosting the event at Agate Skyways from Aug. 20th to 21st.

This isn’t your normal air show though, these planes, helicopters and even jets are remote controlled.

There will be raffles, snacks, drinks and a food trunk on site.

The club is focused getting those who have never tried RC planes a chance to get started and develop the same passion they have.

“For us to be able to show that to the public and we know there are going to be people out, kids and adults, that have that same thing,” Rogue Eagles spokesperson Rob Merriman said. “When they see a plane, they get excited. So we’re happy to share that and provide that. And obviously if we can help them get closer to it through the hobby, that’s even better.”

Admission is $5 per adult or #10 dollars per car, while kids get in for free.

All the proceeds will be donated to a local children’s miracle network.