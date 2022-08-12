Medford celebrating National Farmers’ Market Week

MEDFORD, Ore.– Oregon is joining states across the county in celebrating National Farmers’ Market Week.

Here in Medford, the Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market is celebrating too.

The market has around 100 vendors with everything from food, to jewelry and everything in between.

The manager of the market said they had activities and raffles to celebrate Farmers’ Market Week.

She said being able to meet the people that make products at farmers markets is really important.

Manager Moon Rader said, “Farmers Market Week just really allows us all to emphasize on each other, without the vendors, we don’t have a market. Without the community, we don’t have a market.”

The Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market is every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Hawthorne Park.

There are also farmers markets on Tuesdays at S.O.U. in Ashland and on Saturdays in downtown Ashland.