Rogue Food Unites hosts no-cost farmers market

Posted by Jenna King October 25, 2022

MEDFORD,  Ore. —Rogue Food Unites hosting its first no-cost farmers market, Tuesday. There was a big turnout, too.

The non-profit is working to reach people impacted by things like the Almeda Fire, and Covid, the elderly, and anyone in between. Rogue Food Unites says it hopes doing these no-cost events will eliminate any barriers for people to get the food they need.

“We’re trying to bridge these families that maybe are working 9-5 and 6 to 7 days a week who maybe can’t go to their normal farmers markets so we’re bringing it to them,” said Lucas Wedeman with Rogue Food Unites.

If you missed Tuesday’s event, don’t worry.

You can find the group at Jackson Elementary School, in Medford each Tuesday.  Every Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church in Phoenix.  And Thursdays at the OSF production building in Talent.

Jenna King
