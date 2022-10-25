Senator Ron Wyden highlighting nearly $2M funding for early learning in RV

MEDFORD, Ore. —Senator Ron Wyden was in Medford Tuesday, talking about federal funding headed to early learning services, in the Rogue Valley.

He visited the Oregon Center for Creative Learning, formerly known as Kid Time.

Senator Wyden highlighted how nearly $2 million in funding, will help expand early learning and childcare capacity.

This comes as the non-profit’s Executive Director says we’re facing a crisis of affordability and access to childcare locally. The funding will let them put in a new outdoor classroom, in the next few months.

“If a parent can’t have safe and healthy childcare for their youngster, very often they can’t get that job that helps them contribute to the economy,” said Senator Wyden.

Wyden says Oregon is one of 11 states where at least 60% of residents live in what’s called, a “childcare desert.” That’s where fewer than 1/3 of kids have access to a slot, at a facility with a license.