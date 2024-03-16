ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – Here’s a girl power reminder for you this Women’s History Month.

The Rogue Girls Fire Camp is still taking applications for their annual workshop from June 21st to the 23rd.

That camp shows girls what it takes to be a firefighter and helps women enter a male dominated field.

In fact, for the past few years, many girls who have gone through the workshop are now involved in fire service within Jackson County.

Lauren Fillipow a Firefighter for District 5 said, “Doing these Rogue Girls Camps is super important. Growing up, I didn’t consider firefighting to even be a career path that I could venture towards and empowering these young women and showing them that this is a career path that they can pursue is something that’s super important to me and one of the biggest reasons that we like to do this camp.”

You can find the application on their Facebook page here.

