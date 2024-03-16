Stuff the Truck in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Help your neighbors in need by stuffing the truck at Grant’s Pass Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet is looking to fill donation bins. You can either bring your own non-perishable and nutritious food items, or you can purchase some from Grocery Outlet. The store will have pre-made bags for sale tuned to the food banks needs.

Roger Singer, Director of Marketing at Grants Pass Grocery Outlet, said, “We will handpick the food at Grocery Outlet so it’ll be nutritious and healthy and accessible for our families.”

This event is on Saturday, March 16, from 10 AM to 2 PM all donations benefit the Josephine County Food Bank.

