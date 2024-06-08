Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest receives $150K to reduce wildfire risk

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is receiving $150,000 to reduce wildfire risk.

The funding comes from the Oregon Department of Forestry for forest restoration work.

The goal is to reduce catastrophic wildfire risk on 20,000 acres of the Big Butte Springs Watershed, the year-round source of drinking water for Medford and surrounding communities.

The work includes non-commercial fuels reduction, habitat restoration, fuel breaks, protect drinking water quality, and promote resilience against stressors such as drought and insects.

