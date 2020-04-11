Rogue Valley company develops microdevices for COVID-19 projects

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Rogue Vally microdevice company is currently working on projects related to coronavirus testing.
Rogue Valley Microdevices, which has been in the valley since 2004, specializes in biomedical device manufacturing and micro-electromechanical system or MEMS. The company works with a variety of other companies to develop manufacturing methods of the MEMS and refine them so they are consistent with each company’s product.
Some of its products are now being used by companies to develop hand-held coronavirus testing devices.
“Our customers are taking their platform technology and adapting it to create these new COVID-19 tests,” said Jessica Gomez, co-owner and founder of Rogue Valley Microdevices.
One company, Hememics Technology, has released information about the development of a hand-held testing device that can be used out in the field.
“What they do is they put the blood sample on a little cartridge which has the chip that we manufacture inside of it and it goes into the machine and then you get a positive or negative test within about 60 seconds,” said Gomez.
Several more projects are in the works but the FDA must approve them all before they can be released for use in the public. A decision is expected this summer.
Rogue Valley Microdevices is also working with another company Cardean. You can find out more on what they’re producing here.
