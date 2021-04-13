Rogue Valley entrepreneur Jessica Gomez considering run for governor

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local tech entrepreneur Jessica Gomez said she’s thinking about running for governor of Oregon.
Gomez released the following statement on Tuesday, April 13:
“Jessica Gomez, CEO of Rogue Valley Microdevices, announced today she is exploring a bid for Governor of Oregon.
“Jessica has spent nearly two decades in Southern Oregon focusing on prosperity and opportunity for our Southern Oregon community, through her successful high-tech business and her leadership in multiple boards and institutions. With that experience in hand, Jessica is determined to bring opportunity to all Oregonians by taking a leadership role in guiding our state to a better and brighter future.
“Jackson County Commissioner Dave Dotterr erexpressed his support for Jessica’s gubernatorial exploration. “Jessica is a strategic thinker who understands that small businesses are the engines that drive thriving communities,” said Commissioner Dotterrer. “A post COVID environment will need practical leaders who understand flexibility and the changes needed to help Oregonians regain their footing. Jessica Gomez will offer fresh perspective and a recognition that every Oregonian should have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”
“Jessica has worked tirelessly since her days as a homeless teen to become a successful small business owner and community leader. She chairs and advises numerous boards and committees that span job creation, education, and healthcare. She has demonstrated her ability to bring differing views to the table to find consensus solutions. “Oregonians have a history of tackling our challenges head on. This state’s possibilities are limitless when we work together to find common ground and solutions,” said Gomez
“Further decisions will be announced.”
Gomez said she’ll represent the Republican party if she decides to run.