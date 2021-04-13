Man arrested for allegedly murdering Kristin Smart

Authorities in San Luis Obispo County say they’ve arrested Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart.
The 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman was last seen alive leaving a party with Paul Flores in May of 1996.
Flores was arrested at his home in San Pedro Tuesday morning. His father, Ruben Flores was also arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder.
In a news conference this afternoon, Sheriff Ian Parkinson said they got a break in the investigation in late 2016 evidence that identified Paul Flores as the prime suspect in Kristin’s disappearance.
After interviewing a new witness back in 2019, search warrants served at Flores’s home in San Pedro, his parents’ homes in Arroyo Grande, and his sister’s home, yielded evidence for a second search in San Pedro where Sheriff Parkinson says investigators collected evidence related to the murder of Kristin Smart.
The sheriff would not say what evidence was found but did say there is one big piece of the puzzle left: “That we have not recovered Kristin. We will continue to focus on finding her remains regardless of any court action. So we will continue the process of finding out where Kristin is. We know that is an important part, an important issue with the family.”
Paul Flores is expected in court for arraignment on Thursday. He is being held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.
Ruben Flores is being held with bail set at $250,000.