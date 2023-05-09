Trump found liable for sexually abusing, defaming E. Jean Carroll

NEW YORK CITY – Former President Donald Trump has been found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. The jury determined he was not liable for her alleged rape.

The jury, made up of six men and three women, awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

The legal standard in civil cases isn’t as high as in criminal cases, and Trump does not face the possibility of prison time.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

This is a breaking news story. Read the latest updates at NBCNews.com.

