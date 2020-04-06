Rogue Valley Manor needs masks for residents

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Rogue Valley Manor is working to outfit every resident with a cloth mask.
According to the Manor, healthcare workers and other donors have already sent in 200 masks for residents. There are nearly 1,000 residents in the retirement community. With that many people, the manor is grateful for any donations people are willing to give.
“The community has just been so gracious and so generous and yes we would love to be able to outfit every resident here on the Rogue Valley Manor campus to help keep them safe,” said Lisa Mandell, director of culture and customer experience at the manor.
Mandell says they are encouraging Manor residents to stay home but some still have essential appointments requiring them to leave the campus.
“We also recognize though that there is a multitude of worthwhile organizations in the valley in need of these critical supplies,” said Mandell. “Our heartfelt thanks to the community of heroes who are sharing their sewing talents to save lives.”
The Manor says it’s able to wash and sterilize any masks donated. If you would like to donate, the Manor has set up drop off checkpoints during the day.
You can find them at Ellendale Drive near the Quail Point Golf Course or at the top of Mira Mar Avenue.
