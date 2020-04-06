Senator Wyden offers web link for Oregonians during global pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. — During this uncertain time, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden says he’s making sure unemployed Oregonians, small businesses and others get the resources they need at the touch of a button.
Last week, Senator Wyden spoke with the Ashland and Medford Chambers of Commerce about helping businesses and unemployed Oregonians get back on their feet and what emergency loans are available when a small business is in a crux.
This link, now on the senator’s website, makes key information easily accessible, such as how to apply for unemployment insurance, direct cash assistance as well as grants and loans for small businesses.
“We all know that so many of our small businesses, unemployed folks are really hurting right now. We’ve got so many people walking an economic tight rope trying to balance one bill against another,” said U.S. Senator Ron Wyden.
Senator Wyden says hospitals are suffering financially too because they rely heavily on revenue from elective surgeries and the focus has shifted to Covid-19 patients.
Senator Wyden says he was able to negotiate with the Trump administration for several reforms to help hospitals, so they are eligible for an advance payment to cover their care.
