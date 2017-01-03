Rogue Valley restaurants wins Oregon wine award

Ashland, Ore. – A pair of Rogue Valley restaurants are being recognized by the Oregon Wine Board for its support of Oregon wines.
Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine, with locations in Ashland and Medford, was awarded the title of 2017 Wine Program of the Year by the Oregon Wine Press and the Oregon Wine Board.
The recognition is part of the 2017 Oregon Wine A-List Awards. The program recognized restaurants around the world that “Display deep appreciation, enthusiasm and support for Oregon wines as seen in the diversity of regions and varieties on their wine lists.”
“In the 11 years that I have been with Larks Restaurant, it has been truly extraordinary to see the progress that the Oregon wine industry has made,” said Ava DeRosier, director of food and beverage at Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine and Neuman Hotels. “Our commitment to showcase Oregon wines has been so gratifying because our staff has the opportunity to continually educate visitors and locals about the amazing things that are happening here. We are wildly passionate about telling the Oregon story through our food, wine and hospitality, and we are honored to be recognized as Restaurant of the Year.”
You can view all 2017 Oregon Wine A-List Award winners HERE.