Widespread power outages in Josephine County

Josephine County, Ore. – Power is out for an estimated 4,602 customers in Cave Junction, Selma, Kerby and some isolated areas west of Grants Pass.
Pacific Power said crews are working hard to restore power to customers after the weather-related outages.
Due to the extent of the damage, crews cannot give an estimated time of restoration, but they say additional crews have been called in from as far away as Portland to assist.
For updates, you can call Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088, or visit https://www.pacificpower.net.