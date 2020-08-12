Home
Rogue Valley Transit Department receives $2.7 million grant

The Rogue Valley Transit Department is getting a big boost from the federal government. The U.S. transportation secretary announced a $6.6 million grant for Oregon’s public transportation.

RVTD will see $2.7 million dollars of that grant. The money will be used to buy six new busses. Though COVID-19 has changed a lot of their plans, they are planning to add a route in Central Point and put more busses on already established routes.

“It’s important because our community could not afford to do this on its own, so really it’s building that ability to provide transportation for southern Oregon,” said Julie Brown, RVTD general manager.

RVTD said they expect to receive the new busses in the next nine to 12 months.

