Downtown wine bar installs one of Medford’s first parklets

MEDFORD, Ore. — A downtown Medford wine bar has successfully installed one of the first parklets in the city.

The Rogue Grape on Central Avenue told NBC5 News they were working with the city to install outdoor seating in hopes of boosting business.

They were approved and set-up the parklet in front of the business about a week ago.

“I think that the guests feel more comfortable we have options for people, there’s just a lot of variety. I think we’re getting a lot more visibility on this street,” said general manager, Danielle Atkinson.

If you’re wanting to enjoy the outdoor seating, you have until September 30th before their parklet permit expires.

