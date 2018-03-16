Rogue Valley Youth for Christ organization awarded new property

Medford, Ore. – Rogue Valley Youth for Christ submitted a proposal along with three other Medford organizations, and was awarded the old fire station number two at thursday’s city council meeting.
Their community programs at this center will focus on outreach to the youth population.
“What they’re going to do is different projects and programs that they are going to do to get kids engaged, they’re going to have mentorship that they might not have now and really give them kind of a purpose,” City Councilor, Kevin Stine said.
Rogue Valley Youth for Christ Executive Director Bud Amundsen is excited to expand programs. He believes this new center will impact the community in a meaningful way.
“This is right in the middle of this huge residential section of Medford and unfortunately there is lots of crime in that area, so that’s where we’re like this a great area to reach kids and connect with kids,” Amundsen said.
Rogue Valley Youth for Christ will partner with four other Medford based organizations here to increase their impact on the community.
“This was a great opportunity to expand their programs as well as our program. We would love to establish a city life youth center that could then be used for the other organizations’ programs.”
Amundsen says the area is in need of community programs like theirs.
“Kids in that community you know they can’t necessarily jump on a bus and go to some other part of the city or even make it to this youth center,” he said.
And Rogue Valley Youth for Christ hopes that through mentoring, they can make a big impact.
“Young people particularly in challenging settings they don’t need another person to tell them what to do, they need someone to come along side and walk along side through the challenges that they are facing.”
Rogue Valley Youth for Christ doesn’t know when they will be able to move in to the property, but they say they’re excited to get started.