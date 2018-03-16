City approves the plans for a new IHOP restaurant

Medford, Ore. – The city’s site plan and architectural commission approved the restaurant’s plans today. That means construction can begin, on a lot off center drive, across the street from the Panda Express.
“It’s part of a what will be a phase development so there’s still potentially two more phases that would add additional commercial retail space.”
The commission has already approved other restaurants and stores going into that area.
“There are already two hotels there, there’s more development activity on the other side of Garfield, across the street. So there’s a lot going in right in that area. A lot of stores and restaurants, that kind of thing.”
Cracker Barrel has already begun construction, and the city has received an application to add a KFC to the area as well.