Home
City approves the plans for a new IHOP restaurant

City approves the plans for a new IHOP restaurant

Local Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. – The city’s site plan and architectural commission approved the restaurant’s plans today. That means construction can begin, on a lot off center drive, across the street from the Panda Express.

“It’s part of a what will be a phase development so there’s still potentially two more phases that would add additional commercial retail space.”

The commission has already approved other restaurants and stores going into that area.

“There are already two hotels there, there’s more development activity on the other side of Garfield, across the street. So there’s a lot going in right in that area. A lot of stores and restaurants, that kind of thing.”

Cracker Barrel has already begun construction, and the city has received an application to add a KFC to the area as well.

Devin Gooden

Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.

She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.

When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics