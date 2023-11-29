Rogue X nearly complete with pools filled

MEDFORD, Ore.- Rogue X is nearly complete now that the pools have been filled with water.

Medford Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Rich Rosenthal told NBC5 Rogue X is 94% done. The most recent step was filling the pools with 550,000 gallons of water. Rosenthal says the last 6% is finishing details like buffing surfaces and installing furniture.

He told NBC5 Medford Parks and Rec. wanted to make this place as affordable as possible.

“The best possible deal, the best value for access to the Rogue X is the monthly pass, the Rogue X pass, which is as low as 77 cents a day for kids and about a $1.35 a day for adults,” Director Rich Rosenthall told NBC5.

He says there are additional discounts for veterans and those over 55. He says ticket prices are as low as possible while also allowing Parks and Rec. to hit their cost recovery target.

Rogue X is scheduled to open January 6th.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.